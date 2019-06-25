Shah Rukh Khan completes 27 years in Bollywood: A look at King Khan’s most inspiring quotes

From his debut film Deewana (1992) to his latest release Zero (2018), Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way. Fondly known as ‘King Khan’, he is admired not only for his superstardom but also for his candid personality. The Delhi boy, who first won hearts with his role in TV series Fauji, has often spoken about his trials, tribulations and has also shared his rags-to-riches journey on many occasions.

From talking about hardwork to love and everything in between, the 53-year-old who has impressed viewers with his romantic hero image, has time and again proved why he remains the Badshah of Bollywood with his wit and charm.

As SRK completes 27 years in the Hindi film industry, we take a look at some of his popular quotes.

“I know it’s very idealistic and utopian, but I believe we need to just let everyone not be judged in terms of religion, groups or nations or region.”

“Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of.”

“My life may seem glamorous from the outside but off screen it’s as ordinary as anyone else’s.”

“You can’t spend your life explaining yourself to people. You really need to learn to ignore a lot of things that people say about you.”

“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble.”

“Some people say, ‘Shah Rukh, you work so hard. Why don’t you sit back with a glass of red wine or go out on the terrace for a smoke?’ But that’s not me.”