scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

Meet 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier ‘Pebbles’, the world’s ‘oldest dog living’

A few days ago, Guinness World Records had bestowed the title to a 21-year-old chihuahua TobyKeith. After hearing the news, Gregorys, Pebbles' pet parents, realised that Pebbles was older

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 7:10:37 pm
Pebbles is officially the oldest living dog (Source: guinnessworldrecords.com)

A 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina, US now holds the title of the ‘oldest dog living’, as recognised by the Guinness world records. Named ‘Pebbles’, the four-pound dog is 22 years and 59 days old.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“Pebbles is officially the oldest living dog! Thank you Guinness for this tremendous honour and the beautiful plaque you sent us! Pebbles couldn’t be happier,” the official Instagram account of Pebbles wrote.

A few days ago, Guinness World Records had bestowed the title to a 21-year-old chihuahua TobyKeith. After hearing the news, Gregorys, Pebbles’ pet parents, realised that Pebbles was older.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” said Julie Gregory. “When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

ALSO READ |Guinness alert: Nepalese teen named the ‘shortest in the world’

Initially, the family hoped to adopt a large breed dog but they set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup who won them over with her larger-than-life personality, the records website stated.

As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. “It was instant love the second the two met,” Julie said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pebbles (@pebbles_since_2000) 

The Gregorys further revealed that Pebbles also had a partner named Rocky, also a Toy Fox Terrier, who passed away at the age of 16. The two had 24 puppies together across three different litters.

Talking about their pet, they said that Pebbles enjoys scratches and snuggles. With her schedule resembling that of a party animal, she spends her days listening to country music and sleeping in until 5 o’clock in the evening, and staying up all night.

“She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favourite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum,” Julie continued.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pebbles (@pebbles_since_2000) 

According to the website, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet which is said to be “much higher in meat-based protein than dog food”. Although table food is usually too rich and fatty for canines, the Gregory family will sometimes throw their furry friend a bone, it added.

Apart from the usual ageing symptoms, Pebbles is in fantastic health and enjoys her meals.

ALSO READ |Guinness alert: World’s largest Scotch egg weighs…

Revealing the key to helping a dog live a long and healthy life, Julie advised, “Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare.”

“We are truly honoured. Pebbles has been with us through everything; ups and downs, good times and bad, and she has always been the beacon of our lives.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Queen Elizabeth, Platinum Jubilee
A look at Queen Elizabeth II’s style through the decades

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement