Meet 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier ‘Pebbles’, the world’s ‘oldest dog living’

A 22-year-old Toy Fox Terrier from South Carolina, US now holds the title of the ‘oldest dog living’, as recognised by the Guinness world records. Named ‘Pebbles’, the four-pound dog is 22 years and 59 days old.

“Pebbles is officially the oldest living dog! Thank you Guinness for this tremendous honour and the beautiful plaque you sent us! Pebbles couldn’t be happier,” the official Instagram account of Pebbles wrote.

A few days ago, Guinness World Records had bestowed the title to a 21-year-old chihuahua TobyKeith. After hearing the news, Gregorys, Pebbles’ pet parents, realised that Pebbles was older.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” said Julie Gregory. “When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied.”

Initially, the family hoped to adopt a large breed dog but they set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup who won them over with her larger-than-life personality, the records website stated.

As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. “It was instant love the second the two met,” Julie said.

The Gregorys further revealed that Pebbles also had a partner named Rocky, also a Toy Fox Terrier, who passed away at the age of 16. The two had 24 puppies together across three different litters.

Talking about their pet, they said that Pebbles enjoys scratches and snuggles. With her schedule resembling that of a party animal, she spends her days listening to country music and sleeping in until 5 o’clock in the evening, and staying up all night.

“She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favourite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum,” Julie continued.

According to the website, her veterinarian placed her on a cat food diet which is said to be “much higher in meat-based protein than dog food”. Although table food is usually too rich and fatty for canines, the Gregory family will sometimes throw their furry friend a bone, it added.

Apart from the usual ageing symptoms, Pebbles is in fantastic health and enjoys her meals.

Revealing the key to helping a dog live a long and healthy life, Julie advised, “Treat them like family because they are. Give them a happy positive environment as much as possible, good clean food and proper healthcare.”

“We are truly honoured. Pebbles has been with us through everything; ups and downs, good times and bad, and she has always been the beacon of our lives.”

