scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 31, 2021
MUST READ

Happy New Year 2022 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2022 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: Here's to an inspiring new year, from our bubble to yours!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 6:20:13 pm
celebrationGive and get the inspiration you need for 2022. (Source: Pexels)

Happy New Year 2022 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: After spending two years amid a pandemic, everyone is hoping for a better, brighter and healthier new year. To help you make a positive start to 2022, we have some inspirational quotes to cheer you up!

ALSO READ |Happy New Year 2022 Resolution Quotes & Ideas: Inspiring quotes to keep you motivated

*A new year is a time for inspirational dreams but more importantly a time to set your goals to see the dreams turn into a reality. Samuel Fixon

New beginnings for 2022. (Image source: Pexels)

*For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, And next year’s words await another voice. What we call the beginning is often the end, And to make an end is to make a beginning. T. S. Eliot

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Words of wisdom by Beyonce. (Image source: Pexels)
ALSO READ |Puducherry to allow tourists for New Year, masks, vaccine mandatory

*“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

It’s all about taking the first step with your resolutions. (Image source: Pexels)

*“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” –Oprah Winfrey

New year, new chances. (Image source: Pexels)

*“Another fresh new year is here Another year to live! To banish worry, doubt, and fear, To love and laugh and give! ~ William Arthur Ward

There’s an end to every beginning and then we begin again. (Image source: Pexels)

So, here’s to an inspiring new year, from our bubble to yours!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Tara sutaria
Happy New Year 2022: New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement