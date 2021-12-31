Happy New Year 2022 Quotes with Images: Best Inspirational Quotes and Messages for Friends and Loved Ones

Happy New Year 2022 Quotes Images, Status, Messages: After spending two years amid a pandemic, everyone is hoping for a better, brighter and healthier new year. To help you make a positive start to 2022, we have some inspirational quotes to cheer you up!

*A new year is a time for inspirational dreams but more importantly a time to set your goals to see the dreams turn into a reality. Samuel Fixon

New beginnings for 2022. (Image source: Pexels) New beginnings for 2022. (Image source: Pexels)

*For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, And next year’s words await another voice. What we call the beginning is often the end, And to make an end is to make a beginning. T. S. Eliot

Words of wisdom by Beyonce. (Image source: Pexels) Words of wisdom by Beyonce. (Image source: Pexels)

*“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

It’s all about taking the first step with your resolutions. (Image source: Pexels) It’s all about taking the first step with your resolutions. (Image source: Pexels)

*“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” –Oprah Winfrey

New year, new chances. (Image source: Pexels) New year, new chances. (Image source: Pexels)

*“Another fresh new year is here Another year to live! To banish worry, doubt, and fear, To love and laugh and give! ~ William Arthur Ward

There’s an end to every beginning and then we begin again. (Image source: Pexels) There’s an end to every beginning and then we begin again. (Image source: Pexels)

So, here’s to an inspiring new year, from our bubble to yours!

