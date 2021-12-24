Christmas 2021: Ten most popular Christmas carols

Music is the wine that fills the cup of Christmas and so we’ve got you the best carols lined up to get you and your family in the spirit of the festival. Here are 10 of the most popular carols which will fill your hearts and brighten your holidays. Christmas is synonymous with carol singing. Is there any better way to get the family together and get into the holiday rhythm?

Jingle bells

Jingle bells is undoubtedly the most popular Christmas carol. It is also the easiest one to get the little ones all cheered up. It’s traditionally sung at Christmas in most parts of the world.

Silent night

A soulful and almost dreamy sweet song, it is a staple of any Christmas repertoire. It’s sure to get you swaying to its gentle lilting tune.

Joy to the world

A happy upbeat song, perfectly in sync with the spirit of the season. It’s sure to get the singers all merry and in high spirits without any other aids.

Rudolph the red nosed reindeer

Another children’s favourite which will bring a smile on the face of any grownup as well. Surely it will be a welcome throwback to childhood for most.

O holy night

The gentle sweet melody of this one is bound to make your heart overflow. It brings alive your faith in the the magic of Christmas.

Deck the halls

It’s definitely a carol to make the singers as jolly as can be, with its brisk tempo and upbeat lyrics. It invokes a delightful feeling of joy and goodwill.

We wish you a merry Christmas

This one’s probably the most sung carol, especially going by Hollywood movies and one even the most tone deaf can get it right.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Another children’s favourite reminding them of all the gifts that are in store when Santa comes. Just that would have them singing it with great gusto.

Frosty the snowman

This carol, about a snowman called Frosty who comes alive in the spirit of Christmas is definitely one to get the little one’s imagination running.

Jingle bell rock

Though this is admittedly not a traditional carol, the 1957 song by Bobby Helms had to be on the list. Its fun and peppy rhythm that got even more popular from the movie Mean Girls is definitely a Christmas favourite.

We hope singing these songs and carols helps get you into the holiday cheer and your Christmas groove on.

