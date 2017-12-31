2018 horoscope for all zodiac signs: Find out what the stars have in store for you

Horoscope 2018: Find out what the stars have in store for you this week. Horoscope 2018: Find out what the stars have in store for you this week.

It’s 2018, and a year full of possibilities. Irrespective of the way the last year unfolded, this is a new start, one that comes with its own set of anticipation, challenges and surprises. With hopes of a better tomorrow and brighter future in all aspects of life – love, career, money and the well-being, here’s what the New Year has to offer and what the stars have in store for you. Read these and pay heed to them. Know what and when to be cautious and when is your peak period and prepare yourself, as much as you can, for 2018.

ARIES 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You may find it surprisingly difficult to talk openly about whatever is going on in your life, not because you are being secretive but because of your strong feelings on the matter. After April, a mystery may re-surface from the past which you will need to clear up. You are advised to choose your words with care! Also, sit down and take stock of your social life. If you are thinking about shuffling your circle of friends, make your decisions any time after June. Planetary patterns in August and September bring — what has been a rather intense period — to an end. From then on, things will start to be somewhat lively — if not electrifying!

CAREER AND MONEY

This is sure to be an ambitious period and even if you have paid no attention to career issues in the last year, you will suddenly find yourself making applications, seeking promotion and generally trying to secure respect from friends and colleagues. Partners may have to learn to take the second place. The last half of the year brings a set of challenging planetary alignments although you will be less affected than many of your friends. Your financial affairs could be in turmoil temporarily but with refreshing and hopefully profitable consequences in the end.

HOME AND FAMILY

Now that the planets are once again gathering in inspirational parts of your chart, you may be even more determined to create your own domestic paradise. Yet, you know better than most, that real life is not always as it seem and between January and July you could be pushing the bounds of what is possible. Freedom beckons, as does more space and luxury, so seize every offer that comes your way — at least until you can see whether it is going to work or not. Although you are still poised to rid yourself of various personal constraints, you may have to wait a

little longer yet. Patience will be rewarded.

TAURUS 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

The planets will be sending other people to challenge you, it’s true and on all fronts, but don’t fight back blindly; listen to what they have to say about you and try to remedy any shortcomings which you think may be true. September should be an invigorating month for you — socially, creatively and romantically. The energetic planet, Mars puts you in top gear for business projects. Perhaps you should team up with someone, get yourself a sparring partner to bounce your ideas off.Developments will be especially lively after September.

CAREER AND MONEY

Jupiter’s enthusiastic position will reinforce your livelier and more ambitious qualities in March, but in July you will enter a more businesslike phase. In other words, your main priority will be to build on the opportunities which you have created in the past and to lay foundations for enterprise in the future when exciting influences return. Your financial prospects look strongest in September-October but it seems that while your turnover will increase, savings will not and that any rise in your earnings will be compensated for by an increase in your spending.

HOME AND FAMILY

There is no escape from the blunt fact that the beginning of the year will be busier than usual and that you will be pre-occupied with extra tasks as well as routine chores. Try to see such a period as a necessary phase of constructive security. The burden will be lifting by early March and when, in June, the Moon meets the Sun, you will be poised to spring into action with renewed vigour. If you have been caged by obligations and emotional ties, you may break free with one magnificent bound. People you live with will just have to put up with you!

GEMINI 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You are in a secretive mood and feeling like withholding information even from close partners. In an attempt to escape complications elsewhere in your life, you may channel your energy into social or romantic escapades, but partners can all too easily feel neglected if you spread affections too thin. So,if you want to avoid personal upsets, make time

to soothe troubled brows at home. July could be a sticky month, especially if you are straining at the leash and battling against unfair restrictions. You will soon get over it, though, and will be in an even better position to cherish the best that love can offer.

CAREER AND MONEY

To start with, take advantage of serious opportunities to make a profit or boost your income in April and May. Stunning developments in your career are likely to happen at several times, mainly when Venus and Mars take a hand in your affairs during June and July. Hopefully, all your years of effort will be well rewarded, thanks to the passage of the wonderful planet Jupiter through supportive regions of your chart from July onwards. You must, though, see to it that home and family circumstances are taken care of and not threatened by professional changes. Profitable financial trends return in November, but you may be more interested in enjoying yourself than in salting away more cash.

HOME AND FAMILY

It will soon be your duty to go into battle! At the heart of the matter is Mars’ magnetic movement through your chart in January and February, pushing you harder than ever to boost your reputation and prestige. But will family members back you? Yes, but only if you’re nice to them. No shouting! You may not be surprised to hear that domestic ambitions are dominant in June, although you will realise just how closely your public hopes are tied to your private world. It might not be until July or August that you achieve your wish of more spacious and comfortable accommodation. That’s not long to wait, and any delays will provide you with the time to revise plans in your favour.

CANCER 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Social stars are well aspected for May, which could find you taking a romantic break, or even travelling for emotional reasons. There could be the odd legal hassle to sort out, so make sure you are clear about your rights before the boundaries blur. It is a fine month, too, for financial ventures, perhaps expensive outings and extravagant liaisons. When you are stepping out, choose the smartest clothes, the flashiest restaurant and the priciest item on the menu, especially if you are not paying. June and July may be rather stressful all round, mainly because partners just do not seem to understand how wonderful you are. They should realise the error by the end of the year, to your

great satisfaction!

CAREER AND MONEY

February’s full moon suggests that this is a time to embark on a financial or professional adventure. Yet, if you are as tied as the rest of us then you should take it slowly and treat all legal matters with great care, sparing no effort to get the details right. One of your main concerns will be money, the need for more and the necessity to sensibly handle that which does come your way. Mars — planet of energy and assertion — forms an extravagant alignment in August, so this could be your moment to build your future prosperity.

HOME AND FAMILY

The combined impact of all your friendly planets provides you with firm foundations on which to build. You can be comfortable in the knowledge that your archetypal, essential nature, especially your gentle

conservatism, is just what the situation demands until at least April or May. However, a sub-plot is being played out by Venus, planet of love. This is likely to mean that your personal relationships, particularly those that impinge on your family life, are due to go through an uncertain phase after August. You would be well advised to be flexible and accommodate other people’s wishes.

LEO 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

February’s planetary patterns feature a fabulous full moon, a factor which might explain why you imagine that other people are there to please you and do what they are told to. The fact is that loved ones may have a clearer idea of what is good for you than you realise. Your romantic prospects are also somehow involved with work in March and April and May’s patterns could prompt heavy expenditure and advise you to take careful stock of your financial situation and to count the emotional cost of an old affair! Your intuition will be the most powerful factor in determining romantic outings and experiences in October and November, but you must guard against unfounded suspicions and give rivals no cause to doubt your sincerity.

CAREER AND MONEY

You might experience one or two shocks early in the year, perhaps because it will become clear that what you have done so far is just not good enough. Still, you will be able to radically reorganise your working life for the better. Your task is a difficult one — to preserve what is best about the past while actively promoting the future, working to build up your security and responsibilities and retain a sense of absolute freedom to do and feel as you please. You may not be fond of hard work, yet the year will be much more fortunate than otherwise if you consciously put as much effort as you can into developing new responsibilities.

HOME AND FAMILY

Try to see people and situations as they really are from now on and don’t be too concerned with material interests. Although it is true that for most of the year there’ll be a powerful planetary alignment in your most friendly signs, emphasising your wonderfully practical outlook on life, these planets will also encourage family members to speak up for themselves by July and they will inspire you to make more of your talents. This means that, if you have not done so already, by November, you will be developing your creative skills. At the very least you should expand your horizons to take in colourful new interests and activities.

VIRGO 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

You should be getting out and about, enjoying yourself and making useful contacts for the future. With Jupiter — planet of good fortune — so prominent, you can hardly fail to try your best on all relationships and there is an excellent chance of success. One word of warning though — do not put too huge demands on partners that they cannot be fulfilled. By the middle of the year you should notice a distinct improvement in your social situation, perhaps because you would be in a much more confident and happy to stand up for yourself. Later in the year, romance will be based around home — entertaining, with old friends who are more like part of the family appearing on the scene.

CAREER AND MONEY

First, you will recognise the ways in which your attitudes and behaviour create unwanted consequences and then you will realise how you can change your destiny by altering your approach. At work, you will reinforce the all-round impression that you are a pleasant and considerate person even when Mars increases stress levels after May. With a little support from employers you will conquer your fear of the future and, by August, you will be contemplating your next leap into the unknown with courage and confidence. Your financial prospects are very uncertain, and it could be October before all your efforts pay off and a thumping loss becomes a healthy profit.

HOME AND FAMILY

Your horoscope for the first half of the year continues in a state which can only be described as perfect. True, there are many challenges, especially in your family affairs and in your ability to deal with people you live with, yet it is in coping with such questions that the path to true self-understanding lies. And, from self-awareness flows that feeling of contentment for which you yearn. What makes your chart so utterly remarkable until July is the presence of the small and little-known celestial body, Chiron, in an alignment with your house of marriage. Chiron is known as a teacher, a healer, a bringer of strange encounters. Any wish made in the right spirit must therefore soon be

granted.

LIBRA 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Whatever happens, remember that Jupiter, a jovial and beneficial planet, is well-placed to support you all year, helping you to broaden your ambitions and achieve your aims. February is a busy social month, partly due to Venus’ glittering presence at the summit of your chart. April highlights the pressure for a fresh start compelling you to re-evaluate your current emotional aspirations. It is likely that opposition from someone else, who is very close to you, may be the catalyst for a new relationship in August, September and November. November raises your expectations in a number of ways and the outcome could be expensive as well as socially enjoyable.

CAREER AND MONEY

You are going to have to make some hard, even ruthless decisions concerning your work — pruning dead wood or else accepting additional responsibilities. However, if you do take on something new it should be in a spirit of total determination.You must be willing to face the consequences of your choice and not change course in mid-stream. Travel stars predominate in June so you maybe on the road, checking out new business options or exploring fresh professional possibilities. You will ask yourself whether you can really afford to take a trip at this time. The other, easier option is that you stay put and the world comes to you.

HOME AND FAMILY

It may seem more difficult than usual to make yourself understood, at least until February arrives. Even after then, relations and other people you live with, will seem curiously determined to misinterpret the most simple requests and proposals. So what’s new? Well, by April you should be ready to rouse yourself, seize control of the situation and impose your will in your gentle but uncompromising manner. In the meantime, please tackle practical issues and leave emotional complications to look after themselves. By September, even those of you in settled relationships will be having decidedly pleasant and refreshing encounters.

SCORPIO 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Venus will bring brighter romantic prospects with a chance of dramatic change. You may live more than you have lived for twelve years! Macho Mars challenges you to stand up for yourself and make sure that from now on partners know that you mean business. All romantic trends will culminate in September when the real meaning of a partner’s intentions will become clear. Do not be impatient. October could bring unexpected storms. During December you will be looking for emotional support, although you might have to put your interests second, allowing partners to take the lead.

CAREER AND MONEY

It is an excellent business year, even though you may not be aware of the full implications of what is happening and it is still possible that you might miss the boat. After all, if you do not maximise your earnings and spot the right ways to save and spend, you cannot expect circumstances to do all the hard work for you. What you need to do is translate your hopes and desires into hard cash. At work, you will become all too aware that it is not a good idea to have all your eggs in one basket. You are simply going to have to change the nature of your ambitions and be more versatile. The broader your skills the more you will be in control of your own destiny.

HOME AND FAMILY

You will take life one day at a time, slowly in February, faster in March and positively in April. You’re building up to the new moon in May after which the year your direction should be much clearer. Questions which you thought would never be answered may finally be settled and people who seemed impossibly weird may turn out to be quite normal! The most positive way to deal with family affairs after September is to follow your hunches, act on the basis of intuition, allow free rein to

your imagination and indulge your dreams. And give far more prominence to pure romance than has often been the case.

SAGITTARIUS 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Emotional planets will be sending other people to challenge you on all fronts, but do not fight back blindly; listen to what they have to say about you and try to remedy any shortcomings which you think might be true. September should be an invigorating month for you — socially, creatively and romantically. Magnetic Mars puts you in top gear for joint business projects and you and a lover could be heading for a healthy profit.Perhaps you should team up with someone, get yourself a sparring partner to bounce your ideas off. Developments will be especially lively after October.

CAREER AND MONEY

Your professional stars are well aspected early in the year. This is good news, but more important is the fact that it is a fine moment to discover your spiritual values and bring out your philanthropic side. It would not be surprising if you contemplated a complete change of professional direction around the middle of the year, perhaps as a result of a domestic shift. More significantly though, it is a time when your creative imagination is set to bloom so, even if you are staying put, do everything you can to make your work more colourful and, most importantly, personally fulfilling.

HOME AND FAMILY

Significant dates flow thick and fast in January, welcoming you to the new year with a bang rather than a whimper. The time for action is now but the best approach one day may not be the same as on the next. The key to success is therefore flexibility in the extreme and a devout willingness to compromise. By June and July it will be clear that without extra funds there is no way that you can live the adventurous

social life that is really so necessary. A younger relation could increasingly be a potent influence in your life, but one which needs to be watched with caution.

CAPRICORN 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Forget the big picture. You will be sorting out the fine details of your relationships, weighing up your work and finances, domestic desires, romantic dreams and physical passions and working out a reasonable balance. Even when your plans do not work out early in the year, you can look forward to a period, in the middle of the year, when all your prayers will be answered. From then, until the end of the year, friendly opportunities are going to be coming your way, and all that is required is that you handle them in such a way as to make them permanent, rather than simply passing strokes of pleasure and luck.

CAREER AND MONEY

Much of what happens at work or in the financial arena depends on how you manage your relationships, and how far you are able to follow your own interests and achieve a suitable level of cooperation; not an easy task. March and June are the most hopeful months for financial improvements, while February and July favour advances in your career. Even though your interests will not be directly affected by these alignments, your general environment will be. During the latter part of September and the whole of October you will be coming to the aid of colleagues whose careers are in a mess.

HOME AND FAMILY

One of your traditional tendencies is to adopt sudden enthusiasms but to abandon your latest interest when something more attractive grabs your attention. You should become more aware of this strain, especially as far as your domestic duties are concerned. Your family situation shows every indication of becoming more complex, while you may be growing more indecisive in the face of competing demands. Therefore, take a cautious line and put off important plans until preparations are complete, perhaps after April. And, by Autumn you will long for greater passion and deeper commitment from the people you live with.

AQUARIUS 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

The more confident you are, the more romantic opportunities you will attract. There is no doubt that optimism breeds success which, in turn, boosts your confidence. Every area of your life looks set to benefit from social invitations, including your relationships, business concerns and career. The new moon in May initiates a phase in which there will be an emphasis on your family relationships rather than romantic affairs. There will be few feelings you will not be able to deal with and, if you do face opposition to your plans, the cause could be emotional rivalry or jealousy. August-September and November-December will restore your emotional confidence and goodwill.

CAREER AND MONEY

Mars will spur you on to new heights of effort and achievement during its long and erratic passage through your chart. You can look forward to a period of unparalleled success when Mars links up with Jupiter in August. Yet it is absolutely essential that you consciously take care of all practical details. While your general prosperity will improve, it looks very much as if it is your turnover rather than savings which will increase. September and October are your significant money months that will bring a major dilemma. If you handle this well, you will lay the foundations for future wealth.

HOME AND FAMILY

Your home should be a soft and safe place which induces a mood of quiet sense of complacency. However, it is more likely that family members and people you live with will be arousing your passions and stirring up your anger especially in April, May or June. The net result is that you might stuck in a typically emotional dilemma, on the one hand feeling that now is the time to break free, yet, on the other, all too aware of the difficulty of shifting some of your emotional ties. The stars’ best advice to you is to enjoy yourself and appreciate all the wonderful things in your life and keep the rest in perspective.

PISCES 2018 HOROSCOPE

LOVE AND ROMANCE

Venus, planet of love, sails through a sweet and sociable sector of your chart in February, giving you a second chance to get a relationship going, and a first chance to build a bright future. By the beginning of May you will be at your most charming and ready for an intriguing romantic encounter. Generous Jupiter aids your social and romantic aspirations in July. Just be careful in August when the emotional temperature rises, bringing the risk of unfortunate consequences. On the other hand, if all your relationships are on an even keel, a shot of passion could add a welcome shot of excitement.

CAREER AND MONEY

Major professional opportunities are planned for March, perhaps prompted by a lively Moon but, in the main, it will be financial preoccupations which dominate your mood. From March to December, with a break in May, you will be repeatedly grappling with money-making schemes and the implications of your past enterprises. Seize opportunities as they come but be cautious at all times. What you have to watch out for, is that, you do not let old mistakes get in the way of building a fabulous future. You will be busy in September, tackling a new practical project and impressing friends and rivals alike.

HOME AND FAMILY

Home and family affairs are set to prosper. Major changes are afoot but first of all you must discover what your true needs and genuine desires are and this may not be as simple as it sounds. The reason is that a great deal of what you do is the result of conditioned responses and social pressures. You are not alone in this, yet in July you will become aware that there is a vital area of your potential which you have so far failed to develop, sacrificing it on the altar of success. The full moon in November brings you the year’s last chance for a complete fresh.

