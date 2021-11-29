12 easy steps to get a flawless makeup look as you attend a wedding

Weddings in India are all about having fun, eating good food, meeting with friends and family, dancing, dressing up and looking your best. While the focus is and should be on the bride and the groom, other wedding attendees like the bridesmaids and the groomsmen must make sure they look presentable, too. A simple way is to ensure the makeup is on-point.

Contrary to what people may believe, as a wedding guest, you do not have to do too many things or anything even remotely elaborate so as to stand out. Once your outfit is sorted, beauty and lifestyle blogger Sneha Priyadarshani says you can follow these simple steps to ensure your makeup sits perfectly, too.

1. Prep your skin and lips

For flawless-looking makeup, you need your skin well hydrated and prepped. So, don’t forget to follow the CTM (cleansing, toning, moisturising) routine.

Pro tip: Apply a sheet mask on your face and keep it for 5-10 minutes for instant hydration of your skin. Also, don’t forget to apply a hydrating lip balm to get your lips ready for the lip makeup that will follow.

2. Apply a primer for long-lasting makeup

Weddings can get hectic, so to make your makeup last long and to even out your face, it is necessary to apply a primer.

Pro tip: You can also use aloe vera gel as a primer.

3. Apply a long-wearing foundation

We need to keep our makeup simple and lightweight so we don’t have to worry about a thick layer of products melting down while we dance. Go for a lightweight foundation that gives you sufficient coverage without feeling heavy.

Pro tip: For dry skin, you can mix your foundation with a little dose of 24k facial oil to get a flawless foundation coverage that doesn’t dry.

4. Hide dark spots with concealer

Even when doing a simple makeup, you need a concealer to hide your dark circle and pigmentation. Pick a concealer one shade darker or same as your skin tone and apply on the top of the problematic areas. Use one with a lightweight formula.

5. Make your makeup stay in place with setting powder

After applying your creamy/liquid products, use a setting powder to control the excess shine on your face.

Pro tip: For oily T-zone area, take a translucent powder and apply it wherever necessary on the face to get rid of the shine.

6. Define cheekbones using a bronzer

Take a bronzer powder and create some depth and shadows on your face for a chiseled look.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to define your jawline to get rid of the double chin.

7. Add blush to get rosy cheeks

Never underestimate the power of a vibrant and a rosy blush that can just make your skin look healthy and fresh.

Pro tip: Adding the right shade of blush can add a natural-looking flush to your face.

8. Play up your lips with a matte lipstick

Always choose matte for a wedding. As there will be drinking and eating, you would want a lipstick formula that stays put.

Pro tip: Use a lip pencil and fill your lips before you apply lipstick. This step will increase the longevity of your lip shade.

9. Do your brows

Doing your brows adds frame and structure to your face. Use a brow pencil or brow powder to fill in the gaps.

10. Shimmer it up

First, apply a warm nude-toned eyeshadow, then use a darker brown one on the crease and outer corners of the eyes. Now, cover your eyes with a golden/bronze shimmery shade if you want to play safe or go with colourful metallic shades matching your outfit.

11. Apply an eyeliner and mascara

Finish up your eye look with a black eyeliner or a colourful eyeliner if you are up for a little experiment. To give some volume to your lashes, apply mascara.

12. Lock everything in place with a setting spray

Apply a setting spray to lock your makeup and extend its longevity.

