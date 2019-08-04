Youth has immense potential and possibility for change: Barack Obama

Former President of the United States Barack Hussein Obama, who celebrates his 58th birthday on August 4, spoke about his early life and how he got into politics in this inspiring video from 2013.

Advertising

“Ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they are given an opportunity. We sometimes think that our leaders have to have fancy degrees or well-educated or hold some public office. But that’s not true,” he said.

ALSO READ: Challenges inspire us to find our inner fire: Paralympic medallist Amy Purdy

Recollecting how watching South African anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990 inspired him to take the cause of justice, he said, “Mandela’s long march to freedom was not just his but came with thousand other footsteps, milions of footsteps of people around the world. I trace back my involvement in politics to that moment.”

Advertising

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

Banking upon the youth for change, he added, “All of you represent immense potential and possibility for change because we all know that injustice still exists. I am absolutely confident that if all of you take up that challenge, the world is waiting for it to be changed as the desire to break out of the ordinary, the self-interested, the petty, the trivial is everywhere.”