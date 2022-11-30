Selena Gomez says girls are worth more than an Instagram ‘like’

Selena Gomez is a global star and an inspiration for so many all over the world. She once surprised a group of girls at a Los Angeles high school. The students were all a part of an organisation called ‘Step Up’, which empowers young girls to realise their potential. During the heartfelt interaction, Selena touched upon things she would want today’s youth to remember, especially young girls.

The interviewer asked her, “What do you want these girls to walk away with?” The singer said it is important for her to live by example. “There’s so much pressure now, especially for young girls. And I want them to feel like they’re really capable of doing anything,” she said.



She talked about how important it has always been to stay authentic to her fans. “At first I didn’t have a choice,” she smiled. “A lot of people saw a lot of my life whether I liked it or not and I had two options: either I would succumb to what everybody was assuming or I could take that opportunity and be vulnerable with my specific audience — the people who’ve been with me since the beginning.”

Talking about the message she’d like to give young girls, especially in the age of social media, she said: “I just hope they’re worth more than an Instagram ‘like’ and they’re worth more than any other comment on any social platform.”

She also discussed not revealing everything she’s doing, and how she likes having a little ‘mystery’ in her life — that it makes her feel more in control of where she’s at.

Referring to this activity of meeting the girls at their high school even when she could be doing anything else, she said, “These girls inspire me every day; they give me strength I didn’t even know I needed.”

