‘You’re not responsible for the entire job, but your part in it’: Robert De Niro

Speaking at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts graduation ceremony, Robert De Niro gave an inspiring speech. “When it comes to the arts, passion should always trump common sense. You aren’t just following dreams, you’re reaching for your destiny,” the veteran actor told the crowd.

The actor went on to elaborate how incidental rejection is although it might not look like that on the surface. “Rejection might sting, but my feeling is that often, it has very little to do with you. When you’re auditioning or pitching, the director or producer or investor may have someone different in mind, that’s just how it is…That happened recently when I was auditioning for the role of Martin Luther King in Selma! Which was too bad because I could’ve played the hell out of that part — I felt it was written for me! But the director had something different in mind, and she was right. It seems the director is always right,” the actor concluded.

“You’re not responsible for the entire job, but your part in it. … You will put your everything into everything you do. You won’t judge the characters you play, and you shouldn’t be distracted by judgments on the works you’re in. Whether you’re working for Edward or Rico Fellini or Martin Scorsese, your commitment and your process will be the same,” he stressed.

