‘You’re about to enter into a world filled with hypocrisy and doublespeak’: Will Ferrell

Comedian Will Ferrell spoke in his usual self at the Harvard University. “Today’s speech is going to be a little different, a little unorthodox. Some of you may find it to be shocking. I’m not going to stand up here and try to be funny. Because even though I am a professional comedian of the highest caliber, I’ve decided to do one thing that a lot of people are probably afraid to do, and that’s give it to you straight,” he said.

“So my gift to you, Class of 2003, is to tell you about the real world through my eyes, through my experiences. And I’m sorry, but I refuse to sugarcoat it. I ain’t gonna do it. And I probably shouldn’t use the word ‘ain’t’ during this day in which we celebrate education. But that’s just the way I play it, Homes,” he continued.

“But I do know this. You’re about to enter into a world filled with hypocrisy and doublespeak, a world in which your limo to the airport is often a half-hour late. In addition to not even being a limo at all; often times it’s a Lincoln Towncar,” he added, concluding finally with: “Thank you. Good luck. And have a great day tomorrow.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!