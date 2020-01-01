Your voice is extremely crucial for the change that you want to see: Malala Yousafzai

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is an inspiring personality. In a world where persistent inequalities in education cripple the lives of millions of women and girls, this 19-year-old girl in a move of extreme bravery who stood up against Taliban gunmen in 2012 while advocating the right to education for girls in her native Pakistan. A shot to her head and neck set her back but not only did she survive, but she also continued to relentlessly pursue her education and her selfless work.

In a recent episode of a talk show, she discussed the young sensation, Greta Thunberg and how she has brought the conversation of climate change in the forefront. “When I was initially fighting for the right to education, I felt it’s important to grow old to fight for your right but after Greta’s effort it’s clear that your voice is extremely crucial for the change that you want to see”, she said.

She has penned down her life’s story in her autobiography in ‘I am Malala’ and this year the Nobel laureate is launched her first picture book named, ‘Malala’s Magic Pencil’, has been penned by her and illustrated by Kerascoet.

