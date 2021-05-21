‘Your life will not be defined by the society that we have left you’: Stephen Colbert

Speaking at the University of Virginia in 2013, writer and host Stephen Colbert infused his characteristic wit in his speech. “If you young folks will take advice from anyone, after all, I don’t know if you’ve seen it — this week’s Time Magazine called you ‘lazy, entitled narcissists’, who are part of the ‘Me, Me, Me’ generation. So self-obsessed – tweeting your Vines, hashtagging your Spotifys and Snapchatting your YOLOs – your generation needs everything to be about you. And that’s very upsetting to us baby boomers because self-absorption is kind of our thing. We’re the original ‘Me Generation,’ we made the last 50 years all about us,” he said.

He added, “We took all the money. We soaked up all the government services. And we’ve deep-fried nearly everything in the ocean. It may seem that all that’s left for you is unpaid internships, Monday to Tuesday mail delivery, and thanks to global warming, soon Semester at Sea will mean sailing the coast of Ohio.”

He stated, “But while we may be leaving you with an economy with fewer job opportunities for the new graduate to slip into and while traditional paths may seem harder to find, that also means that you will learn sooner than most generations the hard lesson that you must always make the path for yourself. There is no secret society out there that will tap you on the shoulder one night and show you the way. Because the true secret is – your life will not be defined by the society that we have left you.”