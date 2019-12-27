Your life will be richer and more meaningful when you live in the moment: Adam Alter

What are our screens and devices doing to us? In this Ted video, psychologist Adam Alter shares his experience that he has spent the last five years studying how much time screens steal from us.

“So you must put yourself to these cues, like for example keeping your phone aside while having dinner. Because we are really bad at resisting temptation but when you have a stopping cue, you avoid temptation altogether. At first, it hurts; I had massive FOMO but then you get used to it like you have withdrawn from drugs but you overcome. You come close to people who you spend time with and engage in meaningful conversations,” he says in the video.

He shares why all those hours you spend staring at your smartphone, tablet or computer might be making you miserable and what you can do about it. He also says how our life will be richer and more meaningful when you live in the moment rather staring at the phone.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd