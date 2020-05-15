Your destiny will find you: Madhuri Dixit

An actor’s life in Bollywood seems like a dream. We often see them on stunning glossy magazine covers, billboard banners, surrounded by paparazzi, social media love and much more. But before any actor becomes a ‘star’, their journey is full of struggle and rejection. However, Madhuri Dixit who celebrates her birthday today, May 15, was always loved for her dance moves and garnered great success, though it wasn’t part of her plan.

Coming from a non-film background in the early 90s, her movies were mega-blockbusters. But when she was asked when she decided to become a part of the movie industry, she revealed that it wasn’t her decision, but destiny has a mind of its own.

“I didn’t decide anything about acting or movies, fate had decided it for me because I have learnt Kathak for many years right since I was three years old. I was interested in dramatics and all but never thought I would work in films someday. I never knew anyone from a film background so the film was far from my dreams. But it so happened that when I was in the seventh standard I got an offer for a film in which I was supposed to play a Kathak dancer and my mom said no. But again when I was 12 years old, Rajashree production was looking for a new face. Things eventually fell in place,” she said in her interview.

The anchor Vir Sanghvi asked her what it likes to be in movies, to which she replied that she never knew that making movies would be such great fun when she had signed the contract. “By the end of the tenth day, I really loved what I was doing.”

