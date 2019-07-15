Young should be motivated to learn for societal progress: Neil Armstrong

During NASA’s 50th anniversary gathering in 2008, the Apollo 11 commander Neil Armstrong emphasised on the need of motivating the youth for society’s progress. “Young citizens must be motivated to love, to learn, to strive, to participate in and to contribute to societal progress. Our goal, our responsibility is to develop new options for future generations,” he said referring to NASA’s responsibilities in this inspiring video.

Recall that on July 16, 1969, at 9:32 am, Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins launched aboard a Saturn V rocket toward the Moon.

The man behind the lunar landing mission in 1969, who is also known as the first man to step on the moon, further said, “There are options for expanding human knowledge, exploration, human settlements and resource development in the universe around us. Our highest and most important hope is that the human race will improve its intelligence, its character and its wisdom so that we will be able to properly evaluate and choose among those options.”