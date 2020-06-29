Many of us have the tendency to constantly compare ourselves to others and evaluate our worth in terms of others’ success.

“The truth is you will never win in life by being someone you are not. You cannot ever live the life of your dreams by settling for someone’s idea of what you should be doing with your life,” the narrator in a motivational speech says.

We need to accept and embrace who we actually are, else we are “destined to live a life of only a mere fraction of our potential”. “It is simply impossible to be genuinely happy when you are not genuinely yourself. You must be yourself if you want to experience your true purpose in life,” he adds.

One need not necessarily fit in with others all the time; one can be different and be so with pride. “If someone does not like it, who cares? Those are not the people for you. There is better. The right people will show up when the real you comes out,” he says in the speech posted by the YouTube channel Motivation Madness.

