‘You need discipline and hard work to achieve your dreams’: Arvind Arora

Every human being has dreams they want to fulfil in life. Be it earning money or becoming famous, everyone wishes to achieve something in their life. Although, as people grow up, some of these dreams are forgotten.

Social media influencer Arvind Arora said there are three major reasons why this happens. “One of the biggest reasons why our dreams break, we let them go or they don’t come true is relationships, breakups. The second reason is we have a dream but our aim is not clear, we don’t know how to achieve it. And the third reason is the loser mentality.”

Talking about relationships, Arora said, “Your dreams don’t sustain when you are in love. This doesn’t come as a problem for women because they are more mature and are clear about what they wish to do with their life but men face this a lot. It is very important to be practical to protest your dreams. Love doesn’t feed you, you have to earn. There will be distractions but we have to get away from them.”

“Then there are people who do not have clarity about their aims and dreams. Those who know what they want to do in their life are very lucky but most people don’t have this clarity in life. It is important to meditate, read books, understand yourself and take a break in order to bring clarity in life about your strengths, what you can do and what you want to do.”

For those who know what they wish to do in their life, Arora said, “Are you interested in achieving your goals or are you committed to them. Because if you are interested, you’ll always work in your comfort zone and do just as much as it is required but if you are committed, you’d put in all your efforts into achieving your goals.”

Speaking about loser mentality, Arora stated, “Your surrounding make a huge difference. It is important to not hang out with a loser circle and have a strong support system. Keeping everything aside, the most important thing to do is put effort into your goals and aims. It required discipline and hard work to achieve your dreams.”

