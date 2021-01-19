Here’s how you may end up getting far less than what you deserve

It is important to know your own value, if you want to be appreciated. (Source: Pixabay)

A story uploaded by Team Fearless posits the need to feel valued and appreciated through an interesting short story. The story goes like this:

Before he died, a father said to his son, “Here is a watch your grandfather gave me. It is almost 200 years old. Before I give it to you, go to a jewellery store in the city and tell them that you want to sell it, and see how much they offer.”

The son went to the jewelry store, came back to his father and said that they offered him $100 because the watch is too old. The father asked the son to try the pawn shop. The son returned and informed the father that the pawn shop offered him only $20 because the watch has a scratch. The father then instructed the son to go to the museum and show them the watch. The son quietly questioned his father’s judgment, but willing to act on his father’s last wishes, went to the museum. When he came back, he told the father that the curator offered him $375,000 for the rare piece to be included in their precious antique collection!

The father responded: “I wanted to show you that the right place will value you in the right way. Do not find yourself in the wrong place and get angry because you are not valued. Never stay in a place where someone fails to see your value or you do not feel appreciated.”

The story tells us that we may always make the mistake of settling for far less than what we actually deserve, just because we don’t know our value.

