‘Art is not a luxury, it is sustenance’: Ethan Hawke

In an inspiring Ted Talk, actor, writer and director Ethan Hawke said that a lot of people struggle to create because they struggle to give themselves permission to be creative. “I think most of us want to offer the world something of quality. And that’s really the enemy. It’s not up to us if what we do is any good. The world is an extremely unreliable critic,” he said.

“You have to ask yourself, do you think human creativity matters?” he continued.

He added that tragedy often pushes us toward art because we become desperate to make sense of this life. “How did they (the others) come out of this cloud?” he asked.

“That’s when art’s not a luxury, it’s sustenance. We need it. Human creativity is nature manifest in us,” he said. “And I believe we are here to try to help one another. First, we have to survive, then thrive. To thrive, we have to know ourselves. So what do you love? If you get close to what you love, who you are is revealed to you, and it expands.”

He then opened up about his experience as an actor and the characters he has played. “You start to see how connected we all are,” he reflected.

“The thing that worries me when you talk about creativity is that it’s not warm or pleasant, it’s vital. It’s the way we heal each other. If you want to help your community, you have to express yourself. You just have to follow your love. There’s no path till you walk it,” he said.

