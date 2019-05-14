You have to practice hardwork: Michelle Obama

American lawyer and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama spells out the importance of hardwork for young students in this video. Addressing a group of young girls at the University of Oxford in 2011, Michelle says, “Hardwork doesn’t just appear. You have to practice hardwork. You have to practice effort. This is how I help my children to understand that good things don’t come easy. Effort is required to grow.”

Attributing her strong fundamentals to “knowing who you are and being confident in yourself”, Michelle shared, “Some of the best times in my life have been when I have done something really hard, overcome a fear. You don’t realise while doing it but when you come out on the other side, you realise that you have really stepped up”.