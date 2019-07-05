You have to love, respect and honour yourself: Hearing-impaired comedian Kathy Buckley

Billed as ‘America’s first hearing impaired comedienne’, Kathy Buckley, who is a five-time American Comedy Award Nominee, shared in this inspiring video about the importance of respecting yourself.

Advertising

“Everybody wants in life to be treated with respect. But in order to be treated with respect, you have to be able to give it. And in order to give it, you have to have it for yourself first and foremost. Otherwise, you don’t have the gift to share,” she said.

ALSO READ: If education is not giving you the desired courage, then it is useless: Gujarat IPS officer Shobha Bhutada

While sharing experiences from her troubled past of being molested by her own father, she said, “You have to love, honour and respect yourself. For that, forgive and forget.”

Advertising

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

“If you have to forgive somebody, what’s the first thing that prevented you from it? Anger, resentment, pain, not trusting, feeling ugly — All these negative words — come to you and they become your life. That is other people’s burden and not yours. Use the power of forgiveness instead,” she said.