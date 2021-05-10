‘You have to engage, you have to be involved even in this dirty business of politic’: Joe Biden

Speaking at Harvard University in 2017, the now US President Joe Biden addressed the students passionately. “Don’t fool yourself into thinking that disengaging from the system that you think is broken will hold you harmless from the system’s failures,” he stated.

“This is 2017. And one thing I’m absolutely certain — absolutely certain — of is this graduating class, this generation, is fully and completely capable of changing the trajectory of this country today. You’re better equipped to tackle the challenges that lie ahead than my generation was. You’re the best educated, most talented, most engaged generation this country has ever, ever produced. That is not hyperbole. That is a fact,” he told the students, placing firm faith on the gathered crowd.

“The penalty good people pay for not being involved in politics is being governed by people worse than themselves…So you have to engage, you have to be involved even in this dirty business of politics. You have to, for your own safety’s sake. And I have no doubt you will, because you must,” he said quoting Plato.

Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States. He also served as the 47th vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle