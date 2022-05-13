‘You have to believe in yourself because if you don’t have fire, nobody else is going to believe in you’: Natalie Imbruglia

Australian-British singer and actor, Natalie Jane Imbruglia, shares about spiritual practices, that one should do in order to accept everything and move forward in life.

Natalie believes that people make their own opportunities and that there’s always a way in. So, one should have that tenacity. She continued by talking about its first step, saying, “You have to believe in yourself because if you don’t have the fire, nobody else is going to believe in you”.

According to her, one can make up new thoughts in their mind. She said, “You have to find tools whether it’s meditation, whether it’s writing down negative thoughts and creating positive ones like whatever you need to focus to recognize, you are just spiralling and we do it all the time.”

In order to become, who she is today, Natalie did a lot of spiritual practice, she shared. “I was doing a lot of spiritual practice at that time of my life before my first album came out, I met meditation master, so I was doing, I had a lot of tools and my perspective on who I am and what’s important being that I was famous, this Eastern Philosophy, spirituality and meditation, so I had these good tools becoming, mega famous again overnight “.

She concluded by saying, “I use these tools and it’s transient that I had been famous and then not famous and then once you go through the rhythm of that, you have no attachment to that. You don’t define that as it means anything other than a result a of being on camera. So, I don’t place any importance on those things and was able to value the good parts of it.”

She shared that she promised herself to enjoy her first album and savour it, in case that was the peak. But even after her first album become successful, she started working on the second album and took it as a challenge.

