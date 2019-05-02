You got to find what you love: Steve Jobs

Given a pink slip at the age of 30 from the very Apple Inc. company he started, business magnet and investor Steve Jobs continued to follow his love for computers, despite the firing being “devastating” – he explained at the 2005 Stanford graduation ceremony. In this video, he shared that it eventually dawned on him that he loved what he did. “So, I decided to start over,” he said.

From the heaviness of being a success story to becoming a beginner again, Jobs highlighted that the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. “You got to find what you love. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking and don’t settle,” he stressed in this video.