‘You don’t want to look back and know you could do better’

Dreams are what makes the world go round. However, as a wise person once said, “dreams don’t work unless you do.”

One needs to embrace the challenges and curveballs life throws at us. In this video by Youtube channel, Motivation2Study, the speaker, Freddy Fri says, “Today I need you to accept the challenge. Today I need you to fall in love with the process and I mean all the highs and the lows.”

Pave your way to greatness by setting your ‘internal compass’ for the destination that speaks nothing but greatness. The journey to success might not be easy, it will be bumpy but you must keep going. “Stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize,” says Fri. No matter what you do, never give up. Keep trying, keep going because your motto is that hard work always pays off. It always has, it always will.

Read| ‘Limiting your beliefs is stunting your growth’

“Understand that if you sweat now, you will shine later. Never forget what comes easy won’t last and things that last the longest won’t come easy,” says the speaker. This is the reason why when you work harder for something, the better you feel when you finally achieve it.

The speaker also mentions an instance where great Muhammad Ali was once asked by a reporter how many sit-ups he did everyday. To this, he said, “I don’t know because I only start counting when it starts hurting. When I feel the pain that is when I start counting because that’s when it really counts.”

On days when you are overwhelmed, tired and upset, keep grinding, keep hustling and keep pushing because that is when it really counts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd