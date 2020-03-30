‘You don’t need to tell people who you are; let them find out’

People often feel a compelling need to speak. “It seems most times the problem we have with ourselves as humans is the problem of saying what is not yet ready to be put forth…there are countless reasons why we do this: to make people know we are somebody who also has his own worth,” a Daily Motivation video mentions.

Some of us have the tendency to resort to aggression to gain respect. “In the process, we say more than we actually should,” comments the narrator.

We need to realise that silence is equally important. “One should know when to speak and when not to, even when the situation and circumstances around us seemingly want us to speak out,” the narrator points out.

He adds, “Life…can throw you off balance and give you no reason to be logical. However, while you have no control over many situations, you do have control over your own life. Saying too much is providing an arsenal for you to get hurt with your words. Instead of you trying to give reasons as to why you are better and why they are wrong, why not just keep quiet and steadily work toward your dream?..You don’t tell them who you are. Let them find out.”

