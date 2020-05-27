You don’t need to dream hard, you need to train hard: Abhishek Banerjee

As a casting director of Bollywood, Abhishek Banerjee has witnessed the struggles of aspirants up close. The Paatalok actor has garnered critical acclaim with his performances in movies like Stree, Mirzapur, Bala, Dreamgirl, TVF Pitchers, Humorously Yours, etc.

Although he played a cameo in Rang De Basanti in 2006, the actor in this Ted talks reveals his initial days of struggle. “I belong to a normal middle-class family, where my father is a retired paramilitary officer and my mother is a housewife and yet somehow I made some mark in this beautiful Hindi film Industry.”

In the session, he shares insights on the workings of the Hindi film industry, with a focus on casting. His vibrant body of work and prolific personality is appreciated and admired by younger audiences all over the country. “Dreams are the scariest thing in my opinion. Every day, we see thoughts of young aspirants some of them even leaving their high paying jobs to try their luck in acting. They don’t train hard but dream hard to be a successful movie star. There are many other profiles associated with this industry which you can try but all but them want to get into acting. This is a very ruthless industry and at the same time a very receptive industry. Receptive towards sheer talent. If you have dedication then they will accept you. So you need to train yourself to get into this industry rather than dream about it,” he said.

