‘Being an introvert is great’: Crystal Robello

Being introverted is considered to be a negative trait and such people are often advised to change themselves. But, do they really need to change themselves in order to be happy and successful?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Crystal Robello, a 12th-grade student, thinks being introverted is great. In this talk, she provides insight into the struggles of being an introvert in today’s society.

Crystal says introverts are quiet people who do not like to talk very much. They go home just to relax and have time to think. “But that’s not to say that an outgoing person can’t be an introvert. The main thing I want to address is that there’s nothing wrong with being an introvert. However, society doesn’t see it in the same lighting. Society has taught us that being an introvert is the worst thing. We are told that being outgoing is good and being shy and quiet is bad,” she says.

According to statistics, 50 per cent of the American population is made up of introverts. “So society is telling 50 per cent of Americans about 160,000,000 people that they need to change who they are to be accepted, to be successful, and to be happy,” she remarks.

“Keep in mind, within this large group of introverts are people such as Elton John, Emma Watson, Michael Jordan, Audrey Hepburn, Albert Einstein, and so many more incredible and inspiring people. Do you think being an introvert has ever stopped any of them from achieving their goals or being happy?” she adds.

“Let’s look at Abraham Lincoln, Rosa Parks, and Gandhi, all incredible inspirational leaders, and all introverts. In a business setting, the CEO of the company will look at an introvert and say, if they are not going to share their ideas, they’re useless to me. Well, guess what? These companies are missing out. Introverts are known to be versatile, responsible, and who work well in small groups and individually,” says Crystal.

Advertisement

“So, being an introvert has no effect on how happy or how successful you are going to be as long as you see it in the right lighting. But, if you think it is the worst thing in the world, you are never going to be truly happy with yourself. All in all, there is absolutely nothing wrong with being an introvert, no matter what society may say. You don’t need to change who you are because being an introvert is great,” she concludes.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!