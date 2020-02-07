You don’t have to look like anybody else: Dr Andrea Pennington

Depression and mental health are effecting the world just like any other health problem and the stigma attached to it make the treatment all the more difficult. Taking these things into account, Dr Andrea Pennington who is also an author of The Pennington Plan and co-author of the international bestseller, Heart to Heart: The Path to Wellness talks about how the expectation from her father made her question her inner self and how such self-doubts trigger prolonged depression in human being.

Denying her true passion for art made her suffer from mental illness and now with her Ted talk, she wants to reduce the stigma of mental illness and support people on their journey to overcome trauma and embrace their authentic self.

​Andrea’s latest book and song, both entitled ​I Love You, Me!, ​explores her personal journey from depression to real self-love. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) ​Andrea’s latest book and song, both entitled ​I Love You, Me!, ​explores her personal journey from depression to real self-love. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

According to the reports, Pennington’s is an integrative physician, acupuncturist, meditation teacher and international bestselling author of several books. She is also a documentary filmmaker, visionary brand strategist for Light workers and Founder of the Real Self Love Movement.​ ​Andrea’s latest book and song, both entitled ​I Love You, Me!, ​explores her personal journey from depression to real self-love.

