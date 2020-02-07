Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read

You don’t have to look like anybody else: Dr Andrea Pennington

According to the reports, Pennington's is an integrative physician, acupuncturist, meditation teacher and international bestselling author of several books.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 7:30:56 am

Depression and mental health are effecting the world just like any other health problem and the stigma attached to it make the treatment all the more difficult. Taking these things into account, Dr Andrea Pennington who is also an author of The Pennington Plan and co-author of the international bestseller, Heart to Heart: The Path to Wellness talks about how the expectation from her father made her question her inner self and how such self-doubts trigger prolonged depression in human being.

Denying her true passion for art made her suffer from mental illness and now with her Ted talk, she wants to reduce the stigma of mental illness and support people on their journey to overcome trauma and embrace their authentic self.

Dr Andrea Pennington, Dr Andrea Pennington author, Dr Andrea Pennington book ​Andrea’s latest book and song, both entitled ​I Love You, Me!, ​explores her personal journey from depression to real self-love. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) 

According to the reports, Pennington’s is an integrative physician, acupuncturist, meditation teacher and international bestselling author of several books. She is also a documentary filmmaker, visionary brand strategist for Light workers and Founder of the Real Self Love Movement.​ ​Andrea’s latest book and song, both entitled ​I Love You, Me!, ​explores her personal journey from depression to real self-love.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust: Here’s why you should visit Khajuraho if you haven’t already
Express Wanderlust: Here’s why you should visit Khajuraho if you haven’t already

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement