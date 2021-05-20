‘You define your value; no one else’: Octavia Spencer

Speaking at Ohio’s Kent State University in 2017, actor Octavia Spencer advised to always look ahead. “Keep chasing those moments where you discover something new about your voice. Don’t ever let that end. Keep your minds and hearts open to life’s endless and unforeseeable possibilities. And filing in those ‘you’ details, you also chose who would be a part of those vignettes and stories in this chapter of your lives at Kent State. Friendships were created here. Relationships began. Relationships ended. Mentors came into your life, and these are the faces you will remember when you look back at your time here, faces you chose for this season of time,” she said.

“You spent every day developing these connections, adding in layer after layer in a constant state of give-and-take with people who mean so much to you. You lived in closer proximity to your friends than most of you ever will again. This bonded you together in a special way,” she added.

“The journey you take now will be led by you alone. Let me say that again. The journey you take now will be led by you alone. Don’t let that scare you, oh no, let that liberate you. Remember, no one came here the same way, and you won’t all achieve success the same way,” she said.

“But when it’s time to say no, say it loudly and firmly. There will be occasions when saying no is necessary to maintaining your values and your self-worth. You define your value. No one else,” the Help actor further said.