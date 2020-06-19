“There is a light inside of every one of us, an ember that burns and begs us to become more than we have ever been. This is flicker of creativity, the spark of an idea,” says the narrator in a motivational speech featuring speeches by Coach Pain, Walter Bond and Marcus Taylor.

If you want to achieve something, you have to make it happen without depending on anyone else to do it for you. “Every day the clock is ticking, every year the calender moves. Your ‘IT’ cannot be delayed forever. ‘IT’ is your dreams, your purpose,” the narrator stresses in a video by Motiversity.

There are three types of people in this world, the narrator continues: those who watch things happen, those who wonder what happened and those who make things happen. “You have got to determine which person you are. You could make a wish or you could make it happen. You must first believe that you can, that you will and that you must,” he says.

“There is enough fire inside of you. After everything you have been through, you have got to be able to see your value,” he emphasises.

