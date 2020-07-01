‘Our lives are affected by how we perceive things to be’

How do you stay positive when things aren’t going well? By changing the way you think. This is an important factor in where your thoughts lead you in life.

In a motivational YouTube video by The Outcome, American comedian Steve Harvey talks about how negativity is born of one’s own perspective and it is our thoughts that bring us to where we are. He says, “If you don’t like the position, think yourself out of it.”

Read| ‘Limiting your beliefs is stunting your growth’

In the video, he explains how our brain is divided into two halves, like positive and negative. Just like that, there is also good and evil. There is no neutral ground in one’s brain. Now, imagine, you wake up one day and don’t feel your best. You think to yourself “Man, I don’t feel myself today. I got up on the wrong side of the bed,” explains Harvey. To this, he suggests we think of our brain is a big factory with each half of constituting millions of workers, positive and negative. You are the boss of this factory and when you do not feel the best, the workers on the negative side start working and your day starts tumbling down.

Our mind never turns off. The comedian says, “Change your attitude. It all depends on how you look at it. Our lives are most affected by the way we think things are. Not the way they are. The way we think they affect us most.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd