‘You cannot succeed without the risk of failure’: Charlie Day

At Merrimack College, actor Charlie Day spoke passionately. “You can’t exchange your degree for cash. You can’t have your degree do an audition or interview for you. You cannot eat it. Please, do not make love to it. I think you could probably smoke it but I wouldn’t advise it. A college degree does nothing. It collects dust. It does however mean something. It tells something to your community, it says “I have expanded my mind and destroyed my liver but I didn’t give up,” he said.

“Don’t wait for your break. Make your break. Go make it happen for yourself,” he stated. “Now listen up. You cannot let a fear of failure or a fear of comparison or a fear of judgement stop you from doing what’s going to make you great. You cannot succeed without this risk of failure. You cannot have a voice without the risk of criticism. And you cannot love without the risk of loss. You must go out and you must take these risks,” he added.

“Look, as best we know we have one life. In it, you have to trust your own voice, your own ideas, your honesty, your vulnerability and through this you will find your way. You do not have to be fearless; just don’t let fear stop you. Live like this as best as you can and I guarantee you will look back on a life well lived. You are capable of greatness in your profession and more importantly in your quality of self. Stay hungry. Stay young at heart. Take those risks,” he said in conclusion.

