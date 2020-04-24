You can use positivity like light to dispel the darkness

Admittedly, the world seems to be a scary place right now. An unprecedented global health crisis has taken over, and while humanity puts up a brave front, the challenges are aplenty. With our doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals taking the frontline, and our scientists and researchers working against the clock to come up with some remedy, know that things will soon begin to look up again. And you can take this moment to just stay calm and slow down, and focus on yourself.

In this YoursWisely video, Parsi high priest Dasturji Khurshed K Dastoor says that people all over the world are slowing down and reflecting, and waking up to a new way of life. They are facing a new reality and have a new realisation that we cannot control everything. “These are unprecedented and difficult times, but they are not a call for panic. I believe that with a calm state of mind and with unflinching faith in Almighty, we are well-equipped to take on the challenge. Use positive energy to break down the negativity that surrounds us. Behave in a socially responsible manner, make it easy for those who are staking their lives to protect ours. Stand in solidarity with those adversely affected. Believe in the power of prayers,” he says.

The high priest says that he takes comfort in a timeless Persian adage: ‘This too shall pass’.

