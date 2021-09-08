‘You can turn your sadness into one of your biggest assets’: Anuv Jain

Anuv Jain, a 26-year-old musician from Ludhiana says, “I was 17 years old when my father died. Before that, he was in a coma for 7 years and it was an extremely difficult time for me and my family.”

Anuv wrote Maula, his very first song, a few months after his father’s death. The song talks about the emotions a family goes through when they lose someone really close to them. “When people ask me how was I able to write something to which people could connect so deeply, I answer ‘sadness’.”

The soft/pop-rock artist’s songs have impacted listeners immensely. “When people go through a tragedy, they generally isolate themselves and I did the same. I went into this shell and my emotions were all over the place. I was feeling pain, sadness, grief, and love immensely, that is when I came to know my city of introspection.”

Anuv continues: “Whenever there’s a huge buildup of memories and emotions inside you, your body can’t take it and you need to vent it out somewhere. Hence, people either get angry at everything or they might cry. I did the latter, I cried a lot but it was not enough. So I converted all these memories and emotions like ink in my pen and wrote down everything on a piece of paper and that is how my first song Maula came about.”

“After a while, I quit my first job and my relationship also ended. I felt like a complete loser and I lost all my self-confidence. It was getting difficult for me to get up every morning and face the world. I was a mess,” he shares.

Anuv explains that sometimes there are many problems that people have in their lives and there are a lot of changes that one needs to incorporate to turn things around. “A lot many people stop at the problem phase, they embrace the negativity. But, I am a positive guy in life, which comes through my mom. She has faced a lot but still chooses to be happy every day. So I decided to get up and start working on a list of problems that were there in my life and the changes that are required. I named the list ‘alpha male list’, and since then my life has completely changed.”

“I am not glorifying sadness but sadness, grief, emptiness — it’s all bound to come your way and I learned that at a very young age. Through my music, I like to tell everyone that you can channelise all the negativity around you and you can do something amazing with your life. You just require a little bit of motivation, willpower, and courage, and you are sorted.”

