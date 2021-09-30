‘Pay attention to the nuance’: Kristen Bell

At the USC School of Dramatic Arts, actor Kristen Bell spoke with a lot of compassion. Speaking to the students, The Good Place actor shared, “My soul trick to share with you is when you listen — when you really listen to people, when you listen as fiercely as you want to be heard, when you respect the idea that you are sharing the earth with other humans, when you lead with your nice foot forward, you’ll win every time.”

Asking them to keep hope and patience, she reasoned that things work out eventually. “We live in an age of instant gratification, of immediate likes and it is uncomfortable to have to wait to see the dividends of your kindness, but I promise you it will appear exactly when you need it,” she stated.

“It will appear at the precise moment when you pass gas in an elevator, and everyone blames your husband instead of you. That is when the boomerang of kindness hits you back. It’s also a very true story. Numerous times over,” she added.

“In my life, there is only one concept that I have determined. It’s that everything is gray. Every person, every question, every tragedy, even every victory, they all have nuance. Pay attention to the nuance,” she added.

