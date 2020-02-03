You can lead a peaceful life by avoiding hasty decisions; here’s how

Sometimes, we are so eager to get done with a task that we take some decisions that we regret later. We do not think of the immediate outcome, or even the long-term consequences of our actions. This is why a more peaceful and happier reality evades us. And we spend a lifetime wondering why we are not finding that perfect tune.

This YoursWisely motivational video describes this very predicament in a unique manner. Intuitive Life Coach Dr Kavita Chandrashekhar narrates the story of a spiritual guru and his disciples. One day, as they pass by a lake, the guru asks one of his students to fetch him some water, since he is parched. As the student begins to fill water in a pot, a bullock cart crosses the lake, making the water turn dirty and muddy and, therefore, unfit for consumption. He goes back to his guru and tells him of this. The guru, after some time, asks the same student once again to fetch him water. The student sees the water is still muddy; he returns empty-handed. After some more time, the guru again asks the student to get him water. This time, he sees that the mud has settled and the water is crystal clear. Elated, he rushes back to the guru with some water. The guru smiles and says: “Do you realise what just happened? The mud settled and the water became crystal clear. And you did not have to do anything. You let it be.”

Our mind is just like the lake, says Chandrashekhar. “When it is agitated, it becomes muddy and turbid. When it is calm, it is like the peaceful lake… In moments of anger and aggression, we need to allow the mind to become still. Take some time out, and then we can take our decisions,” she says.

