Happiness is an attitude and it comes from acceptance: Aisha Chaudhary

The film The Sky Is Pink is receiving great appreciation worldwide. For one, it tells the resilient tale of young Aisha Chaudhary who lost her life battling a serious lung disease called pulmonary fibrosis. When the real Aisha gave this Tedx talk in 2013, she was all of 17, choosing to be happy by not allowing her condition to derail her plans. Even in death, Aisha continues to inspire and move many young minds.

“Life can be tough when every single breath you take is a struggle, and the slightest infection can cause a serious life-threatening exacerbation,” she says. “If death is the ultimate truth, what should really matter most in life? I feel the only thing that truly matters to me, is being happy. And happiness is a choice one makes. It’s simply an attitude; I can either choose to be happy and try to smile through all of my difficult times, or I can choose to be miserable and get overwhelmed by it all,” she says.

“If I have to have pulmonary fibrosis, I choose to have a happy pulmonary fibrosis,” she adds.

Aisha goes on to say that for her, happiness means doing what you truly love. She speaks of her love for art, for smearing colours and coming up with a masterpiece. “I tend to forget all of my worries and the difficult situation that I am really in. Art makes me happy because it almost becomes a whole other world where I can escape, at least for a little while,” she says.

“I feel that happiness can only come from acceptance. I accept who I am and I accept the challenges that I am battling with today, and I am even more determined to make the most of this wonderful gift of life that God has give me…” she says in conclusion.

Aisha passed away in January 2015. She is survived by her parents and an older brother.