You are the definition of courage: Lady Gaga to LGBTQ community

On the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, also known as the Stonewall rebellion, Lady Gaga had paid a moving tribute to the LGBTQI community expressing her support for them. “True love is when you would take a bullet for someone,” Gaga had said, adding, “And you know I would take a bullet for you any day of the week.”

She also spoke about the need “to change the system of an extremely oppressive administration” and asked the crowd to think of the progress we can make in the next 50 years if we keep “inject[ing] the world with this message of unity and passion.”

“This is a historic day, you should be so so proud of yourself. I have thought a lot about what I want to tell you all today. It has been running in my head like a bullet train,” she said amidst deafening cheer.

“What is my intention? How can I inspire you? How can I inspire you the way you have inspired me? How can I possibly portray my love for you?” she asks and replies, “The truth is after a lot of thought I came to this: Wow. Look around you. Look at what you have done. You deserve a round of applause. It makes me cry, I am so emotional today. This community has fought and continues to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage.”

