You are only answerable to yourself: Sunny Leone

At a promotional event, actor Sunny Leone was asked about the struggles that women have to go through in the startup industry. The actor has often spoken about how she fought to break stereotypes and make her mark in Bollywood industry.

On her birthday today, we revisit one of her most inspiring videos. In the video, she motivates a girl to plan her journey on her own terms and work consistently every single day.

“The harder you work, the more you can do, and the harder you work the higher you rise. So you don’t need anybody to tell you what you can do and what you can’t do, because you are the reason that things started happening. So, I would like to say for any woman out there who is starting their own business, be persistent, be professional and stick to your plan,” she says.

