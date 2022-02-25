‘You are not your mistakes’: Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift needs no introduction. The Grammy award winning artiste is famous for her narrative storytelling in music, and has a distinct underlying, intrinsic emotional quality in her writing.

Also popular for her impassioned speeches, the 32 year old is a firm supporter of kindness, and reminded all in this motivational video that human beings are capable of making mistakes, but to bounce back is the sign of real strength.

Take a look at the video here

Taylor began by acknowledging that life isn’t the same for everyone. She said, “I think it’s probably very possible that a lot of you have experienced a lot of rainy days that never really got brighter or maybe you fell in love with a person or something that was bad for you. You couldn’t quit or maybe you lost someone that you never expected you would lose.”

“Maybe you lost yourself, that’s even worse. When you have bad days that just won’t let up I just hope that you will look in the mirror and to remind yourself of what you are and what you are not,” she added.

She emphasised on being kind to yourself and said, “You are not your mistakes, you are not damaged goods or muddy from your failed explorations. You are not the opinion of someone who doesn’t know you.

“You are a product of the lessons that you’ve learned, you are wiser because you went through something terrible and you are the person who survived a bunch of rainstorms and kept walking. I now believe that makes you stronger and I now believe that walking through a lot of rainstorms gets you clean,” she concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!