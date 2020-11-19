Learn to love yourself: Yoga instructor Natasha Noel

Natasha Noel on why self-love is crucial. (Source: Natasha Noel/Facebook)

Stressing on the fact that it may take time before one realises the importance of self-love, something which yogini Natasha Noel herself experienced, the acclaimed social media influencer said, it “changes your life for the better” when it does happen. In this inspiring Josh Talks video, the 27-year-old recounts how childhood abuse made her feel “guilty” about her body for a long time.

“When you are a child, your childhood should be rooted in love, compassion and understanding, mine was rooted in insecurity, self-loathing, and guilt. Self-victimisation was my baby. And I felt pain and just was never happy. I realised my body is the reason why things were happening and why the world is the way it is. Because we have a vagina and men can enter as they please without permission,” said Noel.

ALSO READ | Keep chasing those moments where you discover something new about your voice: Octavia Spencer

However, in life, despite various challenges, one has two distinct choices, she said. “When I realised that I can come out of it if I want to, I got up one day and I was sick and tired of my life…of believing that I was a burden. I was sick and tired of thinking I was a curse, I was sick and tired of cutting myself. I can either constantly live in this, or I, as a human being can choose to try and make myself better. No one cares about you or your mental health. Only you can do that. Learn to love yourself. I run to the face of my problems now. I don’t run away from them. I am dyslexic and I write, I have asthma and I run and I am a social media influencer. I talk about things that no one wants to listen to,” said Noel.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd