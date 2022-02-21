When faced with cynicism and doubt, remember Barack Obama’s words, ‘Yes, we can’

If you’re working hard towards a goal and have recently come across a setback that has taken the motivation out of you, you’ve come to the right place.

Often in life, there may be a point where you face failures and disappointments that can hinder your productivity and leave you feeling dejected. As such, what can you do to get yourself out of a despondent mood?

Take a look at former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama’s impassioned victory speech that he made after winning the presidential elections. He showed enormous gratitude for all the people who worked hard alongside him in the campaign, his friends, family and associates and called on people to hope for change.

He began his speech by saying that he was the “likeliest candidate for this office”. “We didn’t start with much money or many endorsements.”

“It was built by working men and women who dug into what little savings they had to give $5 and $10 and $20 to this cause. It grew strength from the young people who rejected the myth of their generation’s apathy; who left their homes and their families for jobs that offered little pay and less sleep; from the not-so-young people who braved the bitter cold and scorching heat to knock on the doors of perfect strangers; from the millions of Americans who volunteered and organised, and proved that more than two centuries later, a government of the people, by the people and for the people has not perished from this earth. This is your victory,” Obama said.

He continued: “This is our moment. This is our time — to put our people back to work and open doors of opportunity for our kids; to restore prosperity and promote the cause of peace; to reclaim the American Dream and reaffirm that fundamental truth that out of many, we are one; that while we breathe, we hope, and where we are met with cynicism, and doubt, and those who tell us that we can’t, we will respond with that timeless creed that sums up the spirit of a people: yes, we can.”

