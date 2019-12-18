Follow Us:
Facing a writer’s block? DSC Prize 2019 winner Amitabha Bagchi shares how to overcome it

In this inspiring video, DSC Prize 2019 award winner author Amitabha Bagchi spoke on the importance of turning to other writers and their works.

In this inspiring video, author and DSC Prize 2019 award winner Amitabha Bagchi speaks on the need for reading other people’s works and taking inspiration. “The first and foremost kind of mentors are other writers. You got to read the kind of writers who come before you. You have to understand what is a tradition and build a notion of tradition,” he said.

Bagchi, who won this year’s DSC Prize for South Asian Literature, for his novel Half the Night is Gone, further said that when his “mind is blank”, he turns to other writers and their works.

