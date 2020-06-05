World Environment Day: Timoci Naulusala’s 2017 speech is worth revisiting

The powerful speech by Timoci Naulusala from Fiji’s Wainibuka is a strong reminder of the damage done to the environment by us and how we need to “walk the talk”. He held the attention of more than 1,000 people at the opening of the high-level segment of COP23 in Germany’s Bonn, back in 2017.

“Are you ready to face life without earth? Have you contemplated what will happen if you ignore this reality? The question is what to do, how to do and who to do it? But it is not about what, how or who. It is what you can do as an individual. As parents or teachers, what can you do? As students or leaders, what can you do? It deserves to be a huge priority,” said the then 12-year-old who won the Fiji National Climate Change Speech Competition.

From taking small steps to stepping into bigger initiatives, Naulusala said that everyone needs to change their mindset. “We need to act now. Let’s start with putting rubbish in the bin. Implementing the 3Rs – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Let’s re-plant. Let’s not be more economy-oriented but environment-oriented. Speech and talks will not solve the problem. But walk the talk is more effective,” he said.

