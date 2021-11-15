‘Workin Moms’ star Catherine Reitman on self-belief: ‘I find that empowering’

Canadian-American TV star Catherine Reitman is a big proponent of self-love and believing in oneself. She candidly shared bits of her life, including postpartum depression. The Workin Moms star and creator, and her husband Philip,have two kids together — sons Jackson Sternberg and Liam Sternberg.

In this inspiring speech, Reitman hammers home the fact that you should be able to pick yourself up and convince yourself that things will be alright. She says that not long ago, she felt invisible. “I should let you know I’m not an academic – hell, I barely have a university diploma – but I have found myself in a very fortunate seat. I’m the show-runner of my own series. ‘Show-runner’ is industry talk for a boss lady. And even as I say it to you, it feels strange because it wasn’t so long ago – four years now – that I felt completely powerless, and unqualified, and specifically like I didn’t have a choice”, she says.

”I felt confident writing about what it was to be a working mother, because I know how hard it is, I know how humiliating it is. I also know how luxurious it is. I get to leave my kid, kids now, and do something that’s just for me.”

She emphasises on the fact that it is important to make healthy choices. She says it is okay to say no and set boundaries. “I keep harping on about the choice because I find it very important to notice that there is one; I find that empowering. But before we take that step, let’s just, for a second, examine what happens if you say ‘No’ to the choice, because we do it all the time, right? Guys, whatever voice you’ve been gifted with – and it is a gift – I’m here not to encourage but to demand that you at least consider it. Because why not you, baby? Enter the arena.”

