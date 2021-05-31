‘Won’t be defined by what we lost to this virus, but how we responded to it’: Malala Yousafzai

"Across the world, COVID-19 has forced one billion students out of school but for most of us, this is temporary and we will continue our education and follow our dreams,” she said.

Speaking at the class of 2020, activist and Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai said like them, she too missed her graduation. “To all the graduates of 2020 — like all of you, I’m also missing my graduation ceremony this year — and we are not alone. Across the world, COVID-19 has forced one billion students out of school but for most of us, this is temporary and we will continue our education and follow our dreams,” she said.

She then commented on how the crisis will irrevocably change lives of girls. “But many girls, especially in developing countries, will never return to the classroom. Because of this crisis, they will be forced into early marriages or low paying jobs to support their families, and when schools re-open, their desks will be empty,” she said.”

She concluded by saying that we will be defined not by the crisis but the way we deal with it. “The class of 2020 won’t be defined by what we lost to this virus, but how we responded to it. The world is yours now, and I can’t wait to see what you make of it.”