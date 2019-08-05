Women’s voices matter in their community and as leaders: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, who has been a UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership since 2015, spoke on the importance of equality in this inspiring video. “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” she said in a speech at the UN on International Women’s Day that year.

She shared how an ad commercial for a dishwashing liquid that said ‘women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans’, made her think deeply about women’s issues even as an eleven-year-old.

Markle said, “Two boys from my class said, that is where women belong — in the kitchen. I remember feeling shocked and angry and hurt. It wasn’t right. I went home and told my dad what had happened. He encouraged me to write letters, so I did to the most powerful people I could think of. I wrote a letter to many including the First Lady – Hillary Clinton and the soap manufacturer.”

Subsequently, she received letters of encouragement and even the soap manufacturer changed the commercial’s words to say ‘people’ rather than ‘women’. That incident had a deep impact on her.

“Women make up more than half of the world’s population and potential. It is neither just nor practical for our voices to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making. The way we change that in my opinion is to mobilise girls and women to see their value as leaders and support them,” said Markle, who recently celebrated her 38th birthday.

Markle further added, “Their small voices are not small at all. In doing this, we remind women that their involvement matters that they need to become active in their communities, in their local governments as well as in the highest parliamentary positions. It is just imperative.”