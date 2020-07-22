‘Women must continue to work, to change things’

“Once the glass ceiling has been broken, it can never be put back together,” begins Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in her TED talk. The Nobel laureate and former president of Liberia — the first woman president of an African nation — says more nations ought to allow women to lead them.

On her first day in office, Sirleaf says she was both excited and exhausted. “It had been a very long climb, to where I was. Women had been those who suffered most in our civil conflict, and women had been the ones to resolve it. Our history records many women of strength and action. A President of the United Nations General Assembly, a renowned circuit court judge, a president of the University of Liberia — I knew that I had to form a very strong team, with the capacity to address the challenges of our nation. And I wanted to put women in all top positions. But I knew that was not possible. And so, I settled for putting them in strategic positions,” she says in her speech.

Sirleaf says that while nobody is perfect, there is “nothing more predictable than a strong woman who wants to change things”. “One who is brave to speak out, who is bold in action. I am okay with the criticism. I know why I made the decisions I made, and I am happy with the results. But that’s why more women leaders are needed. For there will always be those who will tear us down, who will tear us apart, because they want the status quo to remain.”

“While we must be very thankful, and applaud the progress we have made, we know that there is much more work to be done… In too many places, political parties are based on patronage, patriarchy, misogyny, that try to keep women from their rightful places, that shut them out from taking leadership positions… We must continue to work to change things. We must be able to ensure that those structural barriers that have kept women from being able to have the equity they rightfully deserve… And we must also work with men. Full gender equity will ensure a stronger economy, a more developed nation, a more peaceful nation,” Sirleaf says in her powerful speech.

