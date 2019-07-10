Women must champion each other: Former FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Abby Wambach

Former American soccer player and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Mary Abigail Wambach, better known as Abby Wambach, says women must celebrate each other’s success in this inspiring video.

“Women are feared as a threat. Our landscape is overrun with archaic ways of thinking about women, about people of colour, about the rich, poor, about the powerful and powerless. Women have been pitted against each other since the beginning of time for that one seat at the table.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist further stressed that women must back each other at all times. “As you go out into the world, amplify each other’s voices. Claim the success of one woman as the collective success of all women. Women must champion each other.”