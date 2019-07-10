Toggle Menu
Women must champion each other: Former FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Abby Wambachhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-positive/women-must-champion-each-other-former-fifa-womens-world-cup-champion-abby-wambach-inspiring-video-thoughts-good-morning-5822497/

Women must champion each other: Former FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Abby Wambach

Stressing how women are often feared as a threat, former American soccer player Abby Wambach spoke about the need for women to support each other and come together in this inspiring speech.

Former American soccer player and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Mary Abigail Wambach, better known as Abby Wambach, says women must celebrate each other’s success in this inspiring video.

ALSO READ: Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

“Women are feared as a threat. Our landscape is overrun with archaic ways of thinking about women, about people of colour, about the rich, poor, about the powerful and powerless. Women have been pitted against each other since the beginning of time for that one seat at the table.”

ALSO READ: Help, and you will make a huge impact: Tom Hanks

The two-time Olympic gold medalist further stressed that women must back each other at all times. “As you go out into the world, amplify each other’s voices. Claim the success of one woman as the collective success of all women. Women must champion each other.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Help, and you will make a huge impact: Tom Hanks
2 Being negative is automatic but positive attitude is a choice we all have to make: Gaur Gopal Das
3 You have to love, respect and honour yourself: Hearing-impaired comedian Kathy Buckley